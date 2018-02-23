Gardner home condemned after space heater catches fire overnight

A home in Gardner can no longer be lived in after a space heater caused it to catch fire early on Friday.

Firefighters went to the house in the 500 block of S. Hickory St. around 2:14 a.m.

The person calling said that everyone had gotten out of the house. They also said that their neighbor is a lieutenant with the fire department, but was off duty.

That lieutenant called dispatch to report the house fire as well. He then used his portable radio to tell the firefighters who were on their way that there was smoke coming from the house and established command.

Neighbors said they saw black smoke pour out when the garage door was opened.

The fire was contained in the basement and was determined to be under control at 2:54 a.m.

The extensive smoke damage made the house uninhabitable, but no one was injured.

There is now a sign posted on the front door condemning the house.

Investigators spent seven hours at the house before clearing the scene and said that there hasn't been gas connected to the home for about a year. They think space heaters caused the fire.

