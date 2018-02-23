Report: Chiefs receive pair of draft picks from Rams in exchange for CB Marcus Peters

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) signals to the bench that a penalty is against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Chiefs are expected to trade cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams, KCTV5 News has confirmed.

Terms of the deal were announced Monday and have the Chiefs sending Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick, according to reports from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Teams are in the final stages of talks and, barring an unexpected snag, the trade is expected to be agreed to as early as Friday.

The Chiefs drafted the 25-year-old with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 National Football League Draft.

Since joining the league, Peters leads all players in interceptions with 19.

In his three seasons with Kansas City, the Oakland, CA, native has, along with his 19 picks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 130 tackles and three touchdowns.

Peters was named the AFC Rookie of the Year in 2015 after starting all 16 regular-season games, recording eight interceptions, which led the NFL, defending 26 passes, forcing one fumble and making 53 tackles.

The move adds to the Chiefs already busy offseason, which includes a reported trade of quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins and the option to not resign the team's all-time leading tackler Derrick Johnson.

Peters has been a divisive player, especially off the field, and he was criticized for sitting during the National Anthem.

KCTV5 News spoke to fans in sports bars and sports stores and the reaction has been the same in general: No one seems surprised. However, there was concern about how the Chiefs will manage.

"A really good corner is hard to find," said Tim Caniglia. "He's a good ball player. We'll see what happens, see what we can get out of him."

While many people said they weren't surprised that Peters' actions on and off the field turned many people off, others wonder if he should have been afforded another opportunity.

"It's hard to lose a cornerback like that," said Michelle Phillips, a fan. "I mean, we need some people! We need good people. Maybe he was a troublemaker, but we all deserve second chances."

"I wasn't really surprised that much because of all the trouble he's been having with the team, but then again he is a really good player," Reed Levi said.

In stores, Peters’ jersey still was up and ready for purchase, but the rush to buy won’t be until prices get slashed after the deal is final, which will likely happen in the next couple days.

Across the board, fans recognized that Peters was a fantastic player, but all said his actions on and off the field left much to be desired. Some even said he shouldn’t be the only one to go.

“I think it's actually a good move,” one fan said. “I just feel like there's some other guys in the locker room that might need to evaluate, as far as character situation on-field, doing some things at crucial times that kind of... the team could do without.”

"They were really looking at the caliber of players that they want, that will buy into the team concept and he seemed to be a person that was, at times, doing his own thing," Mike D. said. "Great player, but I think that decided it."

“I think it was a good opportunity while he still has a good value to us,” Mike Keller said. “So, I think, our trade was a good move for us. I hope for the best for him in the future. I think we'll feel the need for him next year, but it's a rebuilding year.”

Fans hope to see a more cohesive team when it's all said and done.

"I think it might be good for the team, might get some freshness back there, even though the secondary kinda stunk," said Debbie Burkhart. "I thought he was an excellent football player, but maybe just wasn't suited for Kansas City."

