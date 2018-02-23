Report: KU, Wichita State players named in federal NCAA basketball investigation

Former Jayhawks Elijah Johnson and Josh Jackson and former Wichita State Shocker Fred VanVleet were among the athletes mentioned in the report. (Facebook/NCAA Men's College Basketball)

Federal documents show multiple former and current college basketball players, including players from the University of Kansas and Wichita State University, involved in a federal criminal investigation into the sport, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

The report claims that ASM Sports agency expense reports and balance sheets that list cash advances, as well as entertainment and travel expenses for high school and college prospects in their families.

At least 20 NCAA Division I basketball programs and more than 25 players are named in the documents, according to the report.

Former Jayhawks Elijah Johnson and Josh Jackson and former Wichita State Shocker Fred VanVleet were among the athletes mentioned in the report.

According to the report, the mother of now Phoenix Suns player Josh Jackson received $2,700. Elijah Johnson is also reported to have received $15,020. VanVleet, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors, is reported to have received at least $1,000.

Other universities mentioned in the report include Duke University, the University of North Carolina, the University of Texas, the University of Kentucky, Michigan State University, University of Southern California, the University of Alabama and others. The University of Missouri was not named in the report.

The report says its findings show an underground recruiting operation that could create NCAA rules issues, both current and retroactive, for the programs and players involved.

NCAA President Mark Emmert issues the following statement on the Yahoo! Sports report:

“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York's indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it's clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.