Lee's Summit High School on alert after phony Florida social media threat

Police in Lee's Summit say they will be vigilant and that they appreciate everyone reporting the threat to them.

Officials at Lee’s Summit High School are taking extra precautions on Friday after a school threat spread across the country on social media and caused a concern in the community.

On Thursday, the Lee’s Summit Police Department informed the community that social media had been carrying information about a possible threat of school violence to be carried out on Friday.

Investigators determined that the original threat was written on a bathroom wall at a school in Tampa, FL. They say a picture of the post was shared repeatedly on Snapchat and became a “local,” threat everywhere that it was seen.

The threat said, “Careful, don’t come to school Friday 2-23 you’ll see why.” The threat also contained a smiley face.

Police in Lee’s Summit say they will be vigilant and that they appreciate everyone reporting the threat to them. They say, “we can never be too careful”.

Even though the threat did not originate in Lee’s Summit, officials at the district are taking extra precautions, posting extra police officers at the school on Friday.

“Bottom line, there is no safety concern regarding Lee’s Summit High School, and we will proceed with school as scheduled on Friday,” LSPD said.

Officials say safety is the top priority at the school and will take all concerns seriously and thoroughly investigate all situations.

“We encourage our parents and students to continue to report any concerns to our staff members directly or via our SafeSchools Alert link, available via “Report a Link” on our school’s homepage. We commend our students and families who took time to share this information and partner with us on student safety,” school officials said.

The school also reached out to parents on Thursday evening, leaving voicemails so they were aware of what was happening.

Marquis Mitchell, a parent at Lee's Summit High School, says the school district made the right call.

“Very safe, and I’ve always felt that way in Lee’s Summit. I mean they are always on it and they take care of our kids and of course when I come and drop my kids off I pray over the whole community, so I know they are covered,” Mitchell said.

Officials at the school in Tampa say they did not find the post credible and will conduct classes on Friday. Increased security measures will be in place.

A similar threat was directed towards Olathe East High School. Here is a copy of the message sent to parents:

"I wanted to make you aware of information that we received early this morning. We were made aware of a threat against the school made on social media.

We take any and all threats against our school and the safety and security of our staff and students very seriously. The Olathe Police Department took immediate action to investigate. It was determined to be a non-credible threat that originated from out of state. The consequence of a threat of any fashion against our school is unacceptable and will be handled with great seriousness. The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We appreciate our partnership with the Olathe Police Department.

We are planning for a great day of school and appreciate the due diligence of our community.

Please let me know if you have any questions."

