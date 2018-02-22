Shooting suspect arrested following pursuit that stretched from Kansas City to Smithville

A man is in custody following a 31-minute police pursuit that began in Kansas City and ended in Smithville.

He was arrested in the area of Aspen Drive and N. Virginia Avenue.

The man is suspected to have been involved in a shooting in Gladstone, according to police.

The pursuit began at 109th Street and N. Harrison St., police dispatch said. Among the locations the pursuit flew by were Staley Farms Golf Club and Staley High School. It also stretched to Interstate 435 briefly.

It hit speeds of over 80 mph at one point.

Gladstone police say the man was wanted in a shooting that happened on Feb. 8.

Kansas City police spotted the suspect and started pursuing it around 8:31 p.m.

The pursuit wrapped up just northwest of the 79MU Airport in Clay County.

