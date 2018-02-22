Residents in parts of the metro still waiting for trash to be collected

Residents have been left with piles of garbage after Waste Management canceled service two days this week because of weather.

While the crew at Waste Management were out assessing the roads this morning, they decided to call off today’s pickup because of icy residential roads, which left customers waiting for the second day.

“It’s a tough call because I don’t want them to be unsafe, but I would like my trash picked up,” said Jodi Hagen.

This is the company’s revised schedule for all areas they service except Kansas City, Kansas:

If your trash was supposed to be picked up on Wednesday, it will now be picked up tomorrow. Thursday’s customers will have service on Saturday and Friday’s collection will happen next Friday.

At the request of Wyandotte County and KCK, Waste Management will pick up Wednesday’s trash tomorrow, Thursday’s on Saturday and Friday’s on Monday. After that, trash will be picked up one day later.

“We’re asking the Friday customers to hold onto their trash until next Friday, at which time no extra stickers are needed,” said Paul Howe, Senior Manager of Community Relations at Waste Management. “We’ll take all the excess and get everything cleaned up at that time.”

Howe said they monitor roads and weather conditions and a make decision about the day’s routes before 5 a.m.

Their top priority is to make sure employees and the public stay safe.

“There’s so much momentum and force behind those trucks, but then you put ice or snow on top of that and it’s just, it could be tragic and we don’t want that, not picking up trash,” Howe said.

