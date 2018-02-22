CBS Sports: Michael Porter Jr. cleared to resume basketball acti - KCTV5

CBS Sports: Michael Porter Jr. cleared to resume basketball activities



COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri Tigers freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been fully cleared to resume all basketball-related activities, CBS Sports reports. 

Porter Jr., the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the last three games with the injury.

He had surgery on his lower back. 

