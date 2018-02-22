Parents use alternatives after schools, daycares close

The Blue Springs School District is one of many districts that canceled classes on Thursday, putting some parents in a bind. If that included you, there are places that can help.

“They do have a daycare, but the daycare was closed today because they thought the weather was going to be bad,” Rick Johnson, a parent, said.

Some people aren’t fortunate enough to have a support system for sudden days off school.

That’s why Spectrum Station offers emergency drop-in care at all five of their locations. Elementary aged kids are welcome.

Earlier this week, the center had several extra children because of school closings.

Students in the Blue Springs School District have been out all week. They were out on Monday for President’s Day, and classes were canceled the other three days because of weather.

“We want to be that extended family, almost, to go ahead and take their kids so they know they’re going to be safe, they’re going to be taken care of, they’re going to have fun,” said Sharon Hoevet, Director of Spectrum Station Blue Springs. “We like to have games and resources and activities for them to do so, therefore, they have a fun day. So when their parents are off work, they don’t have to stress about, ‘What are we going to do with our children?’”

There are lots of places across the metro that offer this service. You just need to have an emergency contact and immunization records handy for drop-offs.

