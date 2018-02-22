Authorities capture Topeka man who ran from courthouse

UPDATE: Matthew John Shipley has been captured by the Jackson County Sheriff, the Nemaha County Sheriff and Kansas Highway Patrol south of Baileyville in a field.

All previous coverage is below.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for a 33-year-old from Topeka who fled from the Jackson County courthouse.

Matthew John Shipley reportedly fled on foot from the courthouse.

He was later seen on the southern side of Holton and the sheriff’s office put out an alert asking citizens to lock their vehicles and homes.

Shipley is believed to be homeless and may try to find an outbuilding, vehicle or house to enter so he can stay warm.

He is also reported to be a parole absconder with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Shipley is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is described as having a full beard and was wearing black pants, a black hat and a jacket whose color is unknown.

Shipley is not known to be violent.

If you see him or know where he is, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.

UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has received information that Shipley may already be in the Topeka area. If you see him, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

