One year after Austin's shooting, widow announces Memorial Peace Walk

Since his death, Dumala has become increasingly outspoken against hate in an effort to share her husband’s legacy. (KCTV5)

It's been exactly one year since the deadly shooting at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe.

Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, issued a statement on Thursday and said a peace walk will be held.

"Let us remember Srinu and his life and let's try to be kind and courteous to everyone," she said in a statement.

A Memorial Peace Walk will be held March 9, which was Kuchibhotla's birthday.

It will begin at 5:30 p.m. that day at Garmin Headquarters, located at 1200 East 151st St.

The walk will end at Austin's.

Adam Purinton was charged with first-degree murder in Kuchibhotla's death and also faces federal hate crimes charges.

Witnesses told police Purinton yelled "Get out of my country" before opening fire in the direction of Kuchibhotla.





