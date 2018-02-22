Kansas City Public Schools explains decision to hold classes on Thursday

Most districts called off school on Thursday but not Kansas City Public Schools, and that decision got a mixed reaction from parents.

KCTV5 News talked to school leaders about why they didn't tell students to stay home.

According to KCPS, the difference between yesterday and today was simple. Despite how road conditions may have seemed to people driving, the school staff felt things were safer today.

“Yesterday, what patrol and transportation facilities was telling me was that our side streets were not passable, and today they were in a different condition,” said Linda Quinley with KCPS.

That different condition was all that was needed to have students in class today.

Quinley said their eyes had been on the streets and that they found roads were passable, but that drivers, of course, should be cautious.

While the school district has had its share of calls from parents concerned about having their students out, Quinley said they believe they made the best decision. Especially considering students had been out from school since late last week.

“We look at the largest district as a whole and we might have a couple of streets or a neighborhood that is exceptionally bad, but when we call, we have to call for the whole district,” she said, “So today, for the whole district, it made the most sense.”

With all the snow days, parents have questions about how the days will be made up. From state to state and district to district, things vary.

In Kansas City, Missouri, students can expect to get out on May 29, if they don't have any more snow days.

While some districts like Olathe and Shawnee Mission in Kansas have multiple days built into their school year for snow days, how they address it is different.

Olathe schools will add minutes to their day to make up for lost time, but the end date for school will stay the same.

With Shawnee Mission schools, the built-in snow days aren't used. They will move back the last day. If they're all used, they will either add minutes or add days.

"The state of Missouri says you have to make those up until you get to 10 days, and so the first 10 days get racked to the end of the school year and anything over that doesn’t get made up," said Quinley." It’s been many years in Missouri since districts didn’t have to make up because getting to 10 snow days is a lot."

While KCPS has five snow days so far, they have one day built into their calendar, so they've only had to add four days so far.

Related coverage:

KCPS superintendent defends decision to keep schools open Thursday

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.