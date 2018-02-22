Leavenworth man charged in beating, burning dog

Lemuel Dean Hunter Jr. was charged Wednesday with a felony count of cruelty to animals. His bond has been set at $10,000. (Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)

A Leavenworth man is accused of beating the family dog and burning her with a propane torch.

The Kansas City Star reports that 57-year-old Lemuel Dean Hunter Jr. was charged Wednesday with a felony count of cruelty to animals. His bond has been set at $10,000.

Leavenworth Police say they were called to a home Monday and were told by someone there that a relative, now identified as Hunter, was abusing the family dog. Police say the 3-year-old corgi and beagle mix was struck with a board, kicked, choked and burned with a torch.

Hunter has denied the allegations and tells police he was trying to move the dog from one kennel to another.

Authorities say Leavenworth Animal Control evaluated the dog and kept her in their custody Wednesday.

