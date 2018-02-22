NB I-35 closes in Daviess County, MO after 6 semis jack-knife

Officials closed the interstate at mile marker 63 at about 8:16 a.m. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Authorities closed northbound Interstate 35 in Daviess County, Missouri after six tractor-trailers jack-knifed in the area on Thursday.

Officials closed the interstate at mile marker 63 at about 8:16 a.m., which brought traffic to a complete standstill.

The interstate reopened at least partially around noon.

Minor injuries have been reported.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

