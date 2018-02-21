Due to weather, Kansas government to be closed in Topeka - KCTV5

Due to weather, Kansas government to be closed in Topeka

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

The government in the state of Kansas will be closed at midnight through late Thursday afternoon in Topeka due to a winter storm forecast. 

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered all of the state's agencies in Shawnee County, KS to close beginning at midnight until 5 p.m. on Thursday. 

Additional closings

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.