Morris helps No. 13 Wichita State hold off Tulane, 93-86

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Shaquille Morris had 25 points and nine rebounds to help No. 13 Wichita State outlast Tulane 93-86 on Wednesday night.

Conner Frankamp scored six of his 18 points in the final four minutes, Markis McDuffie had 15 points and C.J. Keyser added 11 for the Shockers (22-5, 12-3 American Athletic Conference). Wichita State was without leading scorer Landry Shamet, who missed the game due to illness.

The Shockers led by 16 at halftime but were forced to make clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Melvin Frazier scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the comeback for Tulane (13-14, 4-11). He also had 11 rebounds and his 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining pulled the Green Wave to 90-86.

Samir Sehic scored 16 for Tulane, Cameron Reynolds had 14 points, Ray Ona Embo scored 12 and Caleb Daniels added 11.

Wichita State led 47-31 at halftime, making 14 of its last 22 shots in the opening half. Morris had 12 points in the first 20 minutes, making all five of his free throws.

BIG PICTURE:

Tulane: The Green Wave stayed right with a top-15 team on the road, a good sign for a rebuilding program currently tied for 10th place in the conference.

Wichita State: The Shockers survived and are two road games away from a regular-season finale against No. 11 Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Tulane: The Green Wave visit South Florida on Saturday.

Wichita State: The Shockers visit Southern Methodist on Saturday

