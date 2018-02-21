Teens tell police 'suspicious man' approached them in Paola - KCTV5

Teens tell police 'suspicious man' approached them in Paola

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
PAOLA, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Paola are investigating a "suspicious person" report after two juveniles told them they were approached by a man on Wednesday near Ursuline Academy in the 900 block of E. Wea. 

According to a news release from the department, a 12-year-old and 13-year-old told police a man in an older silver or white four-door passenger car approached them and asked them to get in. 

The driver was described as a heavyset, white male in his 50s with black hair. 

The juveniles told police a young boy was inside the vehicle and mouthed the words "Help Me." 

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Police searched the area, but could not find the man. 

If you have more information about the case, contact Paola police at 913-259-3640. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

