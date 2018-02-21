Teens tell police 'suspicious man' approached them in Paola

Police in Paola are investigating a "suspicious person" report after two juveniles told them they were approached by a man on Wednesday near Ursuline Academy in the 900 block of E. Wea.

According to a news release from the department, a 12-year-old and 13-year-old told police a man in an older silver or white four-door passenger car approached them and asked them to get in.

The driver was described as a heavyset, white male in his 50s with black hair.

The juveniles told police a young boy was inside the vehicle and mouthed the words "Help Me."

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police searched the area, but could not find the man.

If you have more information about the case, contact Paola police at 913-259-3640.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.