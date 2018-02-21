Hip-hop artist backs out of Kansas City appearance due to booking of controversial metal band

The Riot Room is receiving backlash after an act booked for Wednesday night backed out.

Hip-hop artist Talib Kweli was expected to be in Kansas City on Wednesday, but refused to play after finding out it booked the black metal band TAAKE.

About 11 years ago, the lead singer of the Norwegian Metal Band painted a swastika on his chest at a concert in Germany.

"I find it appalling that the Riot Room refuses to apologize for booking this band," Kwelia said in a statement. "I wouldn't feel safe bringing my team, family and fans into a venue that is sympathetic with white nationalism."

Riot Room said on Wednesday the TAAKE show was canceled because "as a venue, it is our priority to provide a safe, inclusive and enjoyable environment for all patrons, artists, and staff."

Kweli did not say if he was working to find another location for a show in Kansas City.

Theresa Keenan was going to the Kweli show, but understands why he canceled.

“I applaud Talib Kweli for standing up for what he believes in," she said.

