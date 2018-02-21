Officer Tom Wagstaff to be honored by Kansas City Mavericks

Wagstaff was critically wounded in a shooting on March 29, while responding to a burglary call. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Mavericks will be honoring Independence police officer Tom Wagstaff on Friday.

After eight months of recovery and grueling therapy, he returned to the metro in December of 2017.

The Mavericks will honor Wagstaff as part of their First Responders Night.

Wagstaff will conduct the ceremonial puck drop before the game's first face-off and will give a pregame address to the Mavericks players and coaches. It will be his second public appearance.

As part of First Responders night, police and fire themed t-shirts will be sold. A portion of each purchase will go to benefit officer Wagstaff and his family.

Mavericks players will wear a blue stripe on their helmets to salute officer Wagstaff and all the first responders injured in the line of duty.

Team officials say it is humbling to give back to a dedicated public servant like officer Wagstaff.

Mavericks team captain Tyler Elberecht said, “He worked here for us for games, so we personally know him. Obviously, him and his family went through a hard time with this happening last year. So, being able to support him and other first responders with different things tonight is a great thing.”

The Mavericks will take on the Allen Americans beginning at 7:05 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, located at 19100 E Valley View Pkwy in Independence, MO.

