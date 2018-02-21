Stepmother of missing Wichita boy booked into jail

The stepmother of a missing Wichita boy has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, our CBS affiliate KWCH is reporting.

Lucas Hernandez, 5, has been missing since last Saturday.

Emily Glass, 26, was booked into prison shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police say the child endangerment charges are related to new information in the case.

The search for Hernandez remains on-going, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Emergency Operations Command Center at 316-383-4661.

No updates to report at this time on missing Lucas Hernandez. Investigation is ongoing.



If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lucas or this case please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/mY73Xv76N9 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 18, 2018

