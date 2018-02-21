Kansas City man faces murder charge in convenience store shootin - KCTV5

Kansas City man faces murder charge in convenience store shooting

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police were on scene of a fatal shooting outside a gas station at 2711 Indiana in Kansas City. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5) Police were on scene of a fatal shooting outside a gas station at 2711 Indiana in Kansas City. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man faces a murder charge with the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store.

Kameron L. Gines, 23, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 cash.

According to court records, Kansas City police found the victim shot in the gas station parking lot at 27th Street and Indiana Avenue. Witnesses told police that Gines and the victim were in a physical altercation when the suspect turned and shot the victim. 

