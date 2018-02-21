Wanted: Chester Lewis - KCTV5

Wanted: Chester Lewis

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Chester Lewis is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and possession of meth. (CrimesStoppers) Chester Lewis is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and possession of meth. (CrimesStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Chester Lewis is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and possession of meth.

His original sex offense happened in 1998 in Kansas City, KS and involved the indecent solicitation of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was near South Ninth Street and Shawnee Road in KCK, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

