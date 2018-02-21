Olathe mom charged with attempted capital murder after 3 children found ill

Officers were called to the family's home on Monday in the 1700 block of N Lennox Street, where they found Roever and her three children needing medical attention, police said. (KCTV5)

An Olathe woman involved in a custody dispute with her ex-husband was charged on Wednesday after she allegedly gave her three children a hazardous substance before taking it herself.

Therese Roever, 37, was charged with attempted capital murder.

Officers were called to the family's home on Monday in the 1700 block of N Lennox Street, where they found Roever and her three children needing medical attention, police said.

Information Roever gave police indicated her children had taken a substance "meant to harm them." Court records say Roever gave the children non-prescribed medication.

The children, girl and boy twins born in 2010 and a son born in 2012, remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition. Roever was released from the hospital and booked into the Johnson County jail on Tuesday.

Roever is being held on $1 million bond.

Previous coverage: Olathe woman in custody after 3 children found ill

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.