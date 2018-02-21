KCI passengers blame Delta after multiple flights canceled during Tuesday winter weather

The travelers who had canceled flights on Tuesday are hoping to be able to fly out on Wednesday but many of those flights have also been canceled. (KCTV5)

Tuesday’s weather wreaked havoc on travelers trying to fly out of Kansas City International Airport.

Thunder-sleet and plummeting temperatures led to delays and cancellations at the airport and caused frustrations among travelers.

Delta Airlines faced a majority of the problems.

It was a traffic nightmare.

That’s how some passengers described their experience after spending 12 hours at KCI before their flight was finally canceled.

The travelers who had canceled flights on Tuesday are hoping to be able to fly out on Wednesday but many of those flights have also been canceled.

On Tuesday, 75 flights were canceled and 135 were delayed across all airlines at KCI.

Passengers say they expected the weather to be a factor but they consider Tuesday’s problems as more of a mismanagement issue. Some say their flights kept getting delayed and delayed and that it took hours for Delta to decide to cancel.

An airport spokesperson says each airline only leases a certain number of gates and can only get off a certain number of flights at a time.

One traveler says she was lucky enough to wait in the building but not everyone was as lucky as her.

“Some people landing sat on the tarmac for a couple of hours it was a mess,” traveler Lauren Nelson Goldberg said. “we were all crammed like sardines. There was nothing else to do.”

One traveler says he doesn’t blame the airport but the airline.

“It’s not a KCK issue, it’s a Delta issue,” traveler Michael Mortensen said. “The Delta gate agent saying it’s a weather issue but it wasn’t. Yes, there was weather to be dealt with but it was mismanagement issue by Delta.”

Travelers say it was one problem after another.

“We ran out of fuel, they ran out of deicer. They put us in a Southwest gate fueled us and finished deicing and then we pulled out to leave and they ran out of time,” traveler Jennifer Gallagher said.

American Airlines was able to offer Delta one of their gates when a pregnant passenger had a medical emergency.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, other airlines are still on time for their scheduled flights.

Delta issued the following statement regarding their weather-impacted operations Tuesday in Kansas City:

"With improving weather conditions in the Kansas City area, Delta does not expect additional schedule disruptions at the airport following Tuesday’s ice storm that brought significant ice accumulation and hazardous conditions.

Delta apologizes to those customers whose flights were disrupted as a result of yesterday’s weather. The significant amount of ice accumulation drove prolonged de-icing times, prompting some flights to return to the gate which in turn impacted wait times for arriving aircraft as Delta crews worked to clear departing aircraft of ice.

Delta has proactively reached out to customers and have reaccommodated those affected on alternate flights."

Delta said they operated a little more than half its planned schedule Tuesday.

