8-inch water main break creates hazardous driving conditions in Prairie Village

Crews in Prairie Village, KS, are working to repair a water main break that could cause big problems for those driving in the area.

The break happened before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Drive and Roe Avenue.

Officials say an eight-inch main broke and that five to ten homes will be without water for at least four hours.

Temperatures fell overnight, leaving a threat for large amounts of ice to form in the area.

The cause of the break is unknown.

