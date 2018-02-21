Another batch of freezing rain moving into the Kansas City area

A mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and some snow will persist through the morning to create an ice glaze on surfaces to start your Thursday, especially on anything that hasn't been treated. (KCTV5)

Northern Missouri will see an inch or two of snow by daybreak before more sleet and freezing drizzle starts to mix in late in the morning. (KCTV5)

Another batch of freezing rain will move into the area about 2 p.m. Thursday and lead to an additional .10" of ice.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 6 p.m. for the Kansas City metro and until midnight for northern parts of Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

This comes after a mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and some snow moved through the area in the morning, creating an ice glaze on surfaces. Northern Missouri saw about an inch or two of snow by daybreak before more sleet and freezing drizzle started to mix in late in the morning.

"Temperatures by the afternoon barely get above freezing, but another chance of rain moves in late in the afternoon and evening," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams said. "The potential for freezing will mainly be north of the metro, but temperatures will be right on the line in Kansas City, so we'll need to watch for more freezing rain as well from late afternoon into the overnight."

Travelers who attempted to fly out of Kansas City International Airport Thursday morning were notified that all Southwest flights were canceled through 7:55 a.m. Several American and Delta flights are canceled or delayed. Check the latest information here.

Over 200 metro schools announced that they would not have classes Thursday. Kansas City Public Schools was one of the only metro schools in session.

To the west of Kansas City, the government of Kansas announced that all non-essential employees in Topeka have the day off. Along with those closings, the Texas Longhorns basketball team was stranded in Manhattan, KS overnight, according to multiple reports.

With about three-fourths of the state of Kansas City under a winter weather advisory, Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered the closure of state government through Thursday for nonessential employees in Shawnee County.

The University of Kansas, Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Newman University and Haskell Indian Nations University closed Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed Interstate 35 at mile-marker 63.2 in Daviess County, MO after six tractor-trailers jackknifed.

Icy driveways in Leawood!! Truck slips and end inside a pond. Updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/U7NCKwWa3C — Jessica Reyes (@JessicaKCTV5) February 22, 2018

A white car slid down this hill stopping just before hitting the fence. The driver said she was trying to avoid another car that was flipped upside down in the middle of a lane on the hwy. This happened along 435 near Skyview Ave. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/0iJBh82hGy — Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) February 22, 2018

Multiple wrecks were reported on southbound Interstate 35 and Gardner Road in Johnson County.

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision at 1:58 a.m. Both are in stable condition.

At 2:17 a.m., a car struck a pole at the same location. No word on injuries yet.

One woman jumped out of her car just moments before a semi hit it during this recent pileup along I-44 in Phelps County.

KCTV5’s Emily Rittman asked local law enforcement about what to do if you're stuck in similar situation:

At Kansas City International Airport, about two dozen morning flights were canceled and another eight delayed because of the weather.?

SOUTHWEST FLYERS IN #KC...GOOD NEWS (oh, too much all caps. Maybe too much coffee ????) It looks like most of the flights after 7:55 AM are on time. Some delayed arrivals now though. More soon on @KCTV5 news. pic.twitter.com/ZCCxyPPShN — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) February 22, 2018

