1 hurt, 1 in custody following shooting in Kansas City

The shooting happened around 9:29 p.m. on Tuesday. (KCTV5)

A man suffered serious injuries on Tuesday after being shot by a person standing on their porch outside a Kansas City home.

The shooting happened at about 9:29 p.m. in the 2800 block of E Seventh Street.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of E Seventh where they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the front porch of a home. A handgun was found inside the doorway of the home.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fired his weapon after the man drove by in a blue Chevrolet HHR, waving a gun.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say a 'person of interest' is in custody.

