Police looking for man who fired gunshot inside Kansas City McDonald's location

Kansas City police are looking for man who fired at least one gunshot at a McDonald's restaurant Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald's located on Northeast Chouteau Trafficway just north of North Cleveland Avenue in the city's northland.

No one was injured from the gunfire.

Police are looking a man in his early 20's, who was wearing a brown colored hoodie.

There was a disturbance at the restaurant just before the shots were fired, according to police.

Investigators are planning to look at possible surveillance video to help them identify the man.

