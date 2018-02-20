Police looking for man who fired gunshot inside Kansas City McDo - KCTV5

Police looking for man who fired gunshot inside Kansas City McDonald's location

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are looking for man who fired at least one gunshot at a McDonald's restaurant Tuesday night.  

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald's located on Northeast Chouteau Trafficway just north of North Cleveland Avenue in the city's northland.  

No one was injured from the gunfire. 

Police are looking a man in his early 20's, who was wearing a brown colored hoodie.  

There was a disturbance at the restaurant just before the shots were fired, according to police.  

Investigators are planning to look at possible surveillance video to help them identify the man.

