Amanda Knox, exchange student cleared of murder, to speak in Kansas City

Amanda Knox, an American exchange student who was initially convicted of murder in Italy but eventually cleared, will be speaking this spring in Kansas City.

She will be the keynote speaker at the Midwest Innocence Project's Faces of Innocence Gala.

The gala will be held Thursday, April 26 at the Marriott Muehlebach, located at 1213 Wyandotte in Kansas City.

From 2007 to 2015, Knox spent four years in prison and eight years on trial.

She now lives in Seattle.

