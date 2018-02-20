Amanda Knox, exchange student cleared of murder, to speak in Kan - KCTV5

Amanda Knox, exchange student cleared of murder, to speak in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Liz Manninger, Executive Producer
Connect
Amanda Knox (CNN) Amanda Knox (CNN)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Amanda Knox, an American exchange student who was initially convicted of murder in Italy but eventually cleared, will be speaking this spring in Kansas City. 

She will be the keynote speaker at the Midwest Innocence Project's Faces of Innocence Gala. 

The gala will be held Thursday, April 26 at the Marriott Muehlebach, located at 1213 Wyandotte in Kansas City. 

From 2007 to 2015, Knox spent four years in prison and eight years on trial. 

She now lives in Seattle. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.