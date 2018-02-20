Plaza III Steakhouse to close location on Country Club Plaza - KCTV5

Plaza III Steakhouse to close location on Country Club Plaza

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Andrew Altenbern, Executive News Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A restaurant in business on the Country Club Plaza since 1963 will be closing in a matter of days. 

A spokesperson for the Plaza III Steakhouse says it will close on March 10. 

No specific reason was given for why it will close. 

