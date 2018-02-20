1,500 KCP&L customers without power in Ruskin area of Kansas City

As of 6:50 p.m. Tuesday there are about 1,600 customers KCP&L customers without power in the metro area.

The hardest hit area are 1,500 customers in the Ruskin area of Kansas City.

The boundary area of the outage is 108th Street to the north, Longview Road to the south, Stark Avenue to the east, and Hillcrest Road to the west.

KCP&L says they don't have an exact cause for the outage, but that most outages Tuesday have been caused by the weather.

The problems have been ice building up on power lines, or tree branches covered in ice touching the power lines.

