Missouri girl, 9, dies after being struck by train

A 9-year-old Missouri girl has died after being struck by a train.

The accident happened in Linn County, MO. at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Marceline School District said Katawna Clay was the girl killed.

She was a third grader at Walt Disney Elementary School, according to the district.

"Katawna was spunky, intelligent, and creative," the district said in a statement posted on Facebook. "She had a special love for animals and a never-ending compassion for other students and her teachers. She always enjoyed reading and participating in classroom science activities. Her contagious smile will always be remembered."

