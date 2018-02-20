President Trump honors Kansas police chief for actions during factory shooting

Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder was honored Tuesday with the Medal of Valor for his actions during a shooting at Excel Industries in 2016.

Without backup, he ran in to hunt down the gunman while employees sprinted out.

Three were killed, but Schroeder's action saved lives as 300 people were still in the factory.

"He closed in on the shooter, dodging bullets and firing back until he stopped the killer cold," President Trump said. "Chief Schroeder, you saved a lot of lives. Thank God you were there."

He was one of 12 recipients of the award.

"Through your service and sacrifice, we are reminded that America's greatest treasure is her people," Trump said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.