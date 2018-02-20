Leavenworth man charged with animal cruelty after dog found beaten, burned

Lemuel Hunter Jr., 57, was charged with felony cruelty to animals. (KCTV5)

A Leavenworth, KS, man has been charged after being accused of beating and burning a dog.

Lemuel Hunter Jr., 57, was charged with felony cruelty to animals.

The incident happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Shawnee Street.

Hunter was arrested on Monday.

Leavenworth Police Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus says Hunter allegedly used a propane torch. Officers say he was attempting to move the dog from one kennel to another.

The dog, a 3-year-old beagle and corgi mix, suffered minor burns and is expected to recover.

Hunter is being held on $10,000 bond.

