One in custody for setting fire to Kansas City building

Kansas City firefighters battled flames and freezing temperatures after a house caught fire near 27th and Grove streets.

Firefighters say the home had several apartments inside. They believe one person was inside when the fire started. Emergency crews took that person to the hospital.

Police confirm one person is in custody of intentionally setting the fire. A police officer sustained minor injuries while trying to make the arrest.

Crews got a call for help just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The fire quickly spread to all three floors.

Firefighters had to go into defensive mode to fight the fire. They pulled all firefighters out of the home because it was too dangerous to be inside.

Crews used ladders and surrounded the home, trying to attack the fire from many different angles and trying to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

"It took about a two- to three-minute response. When we got here, we had difficulty maneuvering all three floors of the residence. There was someone home that we were able to take to the hospital by ambulance. We are still gathering information as we go, but this fire is not out yet," said KCFD Deputy Chief James Garrett.

Several neighbors just left visibly upset and angry because their apartments were destroyed.

They say a man who was angry assaulted a woman, then poured gasoline around the building.

"My neighbor ran upstairs and told me he is fitting to set the house the fire," said Donald Lee, who lost his apartment. "Everybody needs to get out and get out now. I go down to the second floor and I smelled gasoline."

