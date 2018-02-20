Sporting Kansas City, Brad Evans agree to deal

Sporting Kansas City has signed Brad Evans, a free agent defender and midfielder.

It's a one-year contract with an option for 2019, the team announced on Tuesday.

"We are very fortunate to welcome Brad to our club," Sporting Kansas City Manager Peter Vermes said. "With his mentality and work ethic, we know what he can bring to Sporting KC, and for us to add a player with such high character and experience is an incredible opportunity. We are excited for him to be a part of our locker room."

In his career so far, Evans has 28 goals and 31 assists in 255 MLS appearances.

Evans has also appeared for the U.S. Men's National Team 27 times, including competing in the 2009 and 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cups.

He spent the past nine seasons with the Seattle Sounders FC.

