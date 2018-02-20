Missouri point guard Terrence Phillips no longer part of basketball team

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin, left, talks with Terrence Phillips during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in St. Louis. Illinois won 70-64. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Missouri basketball player Terrence Phillips is no longer a member of the program, according to reports.

The team announced Phillips' indefinite suspension on last Friday after being investigated by university officials.

The University of Missouri-Columbia's Title IX office that investigates allegations of sexual discrimination and violence said in an email that it is investigating Phillips. Both the Kansas City Star and St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained a copy of the email.

The newspapers reported that the Title IX email was sent last Friday to an alleged victim.

The junior from Orange County, California, had been a back-up point guard for the Tigers this season after starting most of the previous two years.

