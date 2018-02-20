Lawrence man sentenced in grandmother's stabbing death

A Lawrence man who stabbed his grandmother to death has been sentenced to more than 48 years in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Jaered Long was sentenced Tuesday in the December 2015 death of 67-year-old Deborah Bretthauer at a Lawrence apartment where the two lived.

Lawrence police say Bretthauer was stabbed dozens of times with a bread knife while she was in bed.

Court records show that Long told police that he argued with his grandmother and then went for a walk. He says when he returned he found his grandmother with a stab wound to her neck.

Records show that during a later investigation Long told police that his grandmother had asked him to clean his room. This upset him and he told his grandmother that he would clean the room, "tomorrow". Records also show that after playing video games in his room Long retrieved a knife from the kitchen and went to his grandmother's room, where he stabbed her repeatedly.

Long would later tell police where he attempted to dispose of the knife, according to court records.

One of Long's therapists testified earlier that she asked Bretthauer to consider residential treatment for her grandson's abusive behavior but Bretthauer didn't agree to the plan.

Long was 16 at the time of his grandmother's death. The Lawrence Journal-World reports he was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and eventually pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

The sentence will run concurrently with a four-year, four-month sentence Long received for two batteries on corrections officers while he was in custody.

