Fatal Overland Park police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers justified, authorities say

Authorities say they will release edited in-car videos in the fatal police shooting of an Overland Park teenager. (Grady Reid/KCTV5)

Authorities say a fatal police shooting in Overland Park was justified.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe and Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against officers involved in the Jan. 20 shooting of 17-year-old John Albers.

Albers was fatally shot by Overland Park police on Jan. 20 to 149th Terrace and England Street near Sunset Ridge Elementary. The junior at Blue Valley Northwest was reportedly threatening suicide when police were called. Albers' parents were not home at the time.

When investigators arrived, they say the teen backed out of the garage quickly toward officers in the driveway. An officer fired and Albers was killed.

Howe says he wanted to release the video because there is misinformation circulating on blogs and social media. He added that the vehicle played a major role in what the investigators were able to determine.

“Based on the actions of that vehicle it was the determination of this office that the officer had a reasonable belief that his life was threatened and then use deadly force,” Howe said.

The officer was uninjured and was placed on administrative leave, per their policy.

The Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police issued this statement following Tuesday's release of the video:

On January 20, 2018, one of our Lodge members was involved in an Officer Involved Shooting Incident after being sent to assist a young man who desperately needed help. That short incident changed the lives of everyone involved forever. A Police Officer never wishes to be put in the situation where taking a life is necessary to protect their own, especially when that life belongs to a child. We want to thank the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, the Johnson County District Attorney, and everyone else involved with this investigation for being professional, detailed and thorough. Our thoughts and prayers continue for the Albers family, the Blue Valley School District family, Our involved member, and for our other lodge members directly impacted by this incident. We would also like to thank the public for allowing the investigation to take it’s course without incident. We would like to thank Chief Donchez who has shown tremendous leadership to the men and women under his command. His voice has been a voice of reason and calm throughout this ordeal. Unlike other officials, who without facts or context, chose to spread misinformation, Chief Donchez chose to let the investigation play out in it's entirety before speaking to the media. Our Lodge and it’s members look forward to strengthening and continuing our already strong bond with our community and citizens in Overland Park and the entire metro area.

