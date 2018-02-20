One dead after fire at Liberty apartment complex

Fire officials say the flames started before 7:30 a.m. at the Gallatin Plaza Apartments, located at 505 N Gallatin Street. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5 News)

One person has died after a fire at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Fire officials say the flames started at about 6 a.m. at the Gallatin Plaza Apartments located at 505 N Gallatin Street.

Officials say nine of the 10 people living in the apartments were evacuated from the complex. None of them were hurt.

"They got everyone out very quickly and, I believe, they had it out very quickly, as well," said Monica Wendel, a woman who lives across the street from the complex.

Firefighters discovered one person dead in one of the bottom units of the complex.

"It's a little scary and very sad," Wendel said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the building did have working smoke detectors.

Residents were not allowed back into the complex until the investigation was completed. All utilities were shut off during the investigation.

