Report: Hosmer to honor Yordano Ventura with new jersey number

Former Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer will honor the late Yordano Ventura.

San Diego Padres MLB.com beat reporter AJ Casavell reports Hosmer will wear #30 as his new jersey in San Diego.

Hosmer wore #35 in Kansas City, but that jersey has been retired by the club.

Ventura was killed Jan. 22, 2016 in a car wreck in the Dominican Republic.

The Padres formally announced Hosmer's contract on Twitter Monday evening.

A press conference will be held in San Diego on Tuesday.

