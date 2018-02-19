Thieves make off with power tools, keys and cars from auto shop

Thieves left behind a trail of evidence after they stole cars, keys and power tools from a Kansas City business off Wornall Road near 82nd Street.

London Motorworks owner Tim London says it was extremely difficult to call two of his customers to tell them that someone had stolen their cars.

London said two cars and keys to six vehicles were stolen.

"They bashed in the back door," London said. "They popped the lock with some sort of bar. They beat the door hard enough to break this one."

The group of thieves worked hard to break into a hardworking owner's auto shop, busting through steel brackets that were attached to concrete.

Once inside they stole keys and took off with a bright yellow Mini Cooper that London had not yet started working on.

"I saw this trail of oil that looked rather fresh going from the parking lot out into the street," London said.

An employee followed the trail until it seemed to dry out. The Mini Cooper was found ditched nearby near 79th Terrace and Oak.

London and police are still searching for a customer's stolen black 2007 Volvo C70, which is a two0door convertible hard top. He is also searching for numerous power tools and a Snap-on scanner.

The thieves also took several sets of wheels including a set of wheels and tires for a 2018 Toyota Tundra, brabus wheels from a Mercedes and set of bright blue painted wheels for a Subaru.

London asks that if anyone tries to sell these items in person or online that witnesses immediately contact police.

He is also increasing security at his shop.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.