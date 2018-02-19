Oak Grove's Jordan Rodriguez set to see an Oklahoma City Thunder game

After his second cancer diagnosis, Jordan Rodriguez's hometown of Oak Grove rallied around him.

Now an NBA franchise has.

Rodriguez recently received the royal treatment at Oak Grove High School. A viewer saw KCTV5's story last week about his bucket list, which included seeing an Oklahoma City Thunder game and Russell Westbrook, currently his favorite player.

“I’ve liked it since I was little," he said. "Me and my dad watched it and I just like the players and, like, wanting to be them.”

He's always been a big fan of the NBA. When he was younger, he watched Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Now he's a big fan of Westbrook, the reigning MVP in the NBA.

And because of a connection in Raytown, Rodriguez will be able to see him play.

A Raytown man who saw the original KCTV5 story spoke to Dave Huffman, a freelance camera operator for the Thunder. He was shooting a game when a friend sent him a link to Rodriguez's story. He then passed on the story to Dan Mahoney, a spokesperson for the Thunder.

“We first became aware of Jordan’s wish through good old-fashioned word-of-mouth," Mahoney said. “Usually we work through organizations like Make-a-Wish to make these happen. “We saw Jordan, who really had that desire to overcome what he’s going through and lift his own spirits and lift his family spirits."

His family and the Thunder are working to find a date that works around his treatments.

They have a table lined up at the team restaurant and he will be also getting some one-on-one time with the players during practice.

