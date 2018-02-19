Light snow arrives Wednesday evening

An area of thunderstorms near Wichita will track into Kansas City later this morning. (KCTV5)

Our in-house computer model is spitting out a quarter to half an inch of ice across the area. Most of this will fall between 8 a.m. and noon. (KCTV5)

Wednesday will start out cold as skies increase with clouds leading to a few scattered snow flurries during the evening followed by a possible sleet mix later in the overnight hours. (KCTV5)

The rain, ice and snow that created headaches for travelers earlier Tuesday will come to an end this evening.

However, the blustery winds out of the north-northwest will continue to blow in sending temperatures tumbling into the teens by late Tuesday evening.

"Skies will partially clear overnight leading to a cold morning as the low drops into the upper teens by morning," StormTrack5 Meteorologist Gary Amble says.

An Ice Storm Warning ended for Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Platte counties about 1:30 p.m.

Ice Storm Warning has ended for Wyandotte, Leavenworth & Platte counties. Your forecast at 4 PM @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/xpJEGh9G0t — Gary Amble (@GARYAMBLEKCTV5) February 20, 2018

Wednesday will start out cold as skies increase with clouds leading to a few scattered snow flurries during the evening followed by a possible sleet mix later in the overnight hours.

"At this time, amounts appear to be light but it could lead to icy spots on roads by Thursday morning," Amble said.

Our in-house computer model is spitting out a quarter to half inch of ice across the area. Most of this will fall between 8 AM and Noon. @KCTV5 #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/Xfa5nEXekf — Brett Anthony (@BrettKCTV5) February 20, 2018

Freezing rain and ice fell in parts of Kansas and western Missouri Tuesday morning, with several accidents reported.

More than 100 area schools canceled class Tuesday. Click here for a complete list.

Winter weather caused the University of Kansas to cancel classes at its Lawrence and Edwards campuses. The Lawrence campus and the KU Medical Center will remain open.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City also canceled all classes and activities for Tuesday.

Kansas City Aviation Department crews have been out all morning treating the airfield with specialized deicing chemicals at the Kansas City International Airport.

"As slush accumulates, large rotary brushes are being used, as well as additional applications being made. As the equipment is deployed on the runways, each runway is temporarily closed for a short time," said Joe McBride, a spokesman for the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Due to existing and forecasted winter conditions, there are airline delays and cancellations. Travelers and those meeting or seeing them off should check http://www.flykci.com/ for real-time flight information.

Get prepared before it arrives by downloading the StormTrack5 Weather App. Click here to download it and stay up to date as the weather changes.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.