Carjacking suspect arrested following 42-minute police pursuit in Kansas City

A 42-minute police pursuit ended at 55th Street and 71 Highway in Kansas City.

Police apprehended a carjacking suspect just before 8:30 p.m.

The pursuit began at 18th Street and Brooklyn Avenue at around 7:45 p.m.

During the pursuit, a wreck happened at 55th and Prospect Avenue. At least one person was injured in the wreck.

