Carjacking suspect arrested following 42-minute police pursuit

Carjacking suspect arrested following 42-minute police pursuit in Kansas City

File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A 42-minute police pursuit ended at 55th Street and 71 Highway in Kansas City. 

Police apprehended a carjacking suspect just before 8:30 p.m. 

The pursuit began at 18th Street and Brooklyn Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. 

During the pursuit, a wreck happened at 55th and Prospect Avenue. At least one person was injured in the wreck. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

