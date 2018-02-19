Gardner city council member offers gun holster discount for school employees

A Gardner city council member is offering a 50 percent discount on gun holsters to any school employee.

The offer came on the same day as the shooting in Florida.

City councilman Rich Melton also sells gun accessories and because he's a father, he said watching the horrific events in Florida hit him hard.

"I think the big message is that what we've been doing for years isn't working," Melton said.

Melton says he's not advocating anyone inside the school to carry on campus, but added he's not against the idea of more people being armed.

"I challenge all those people, if you have a different solution, let's hear it," he said. "I'm telling you - since Columbine, everything has been no guns at school and all we've seen is school shootings increase in volume."

Melton has received support from the community he serves, but not everyone loves the idea.

Many took to social media to voice their concern about the offer.

However, Melton said he's not offering the deal to make money.

"I know I've been accused of making money off the blood of children," Melton said. "Ironically at 50 percent off, you don't make money. That's not the way profit works, so if I could give them away, I would."

