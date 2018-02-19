General Motors plant in KCK to produce Cadillac XT4 as company announces $265M investment

A $265 million investment is on the way for the General Motors Fairfax Plant in KCK.

The plant will build the first-ever Cadillac XT4 crossover SUV, GM announced on Monday.

“The Fairfax team earned this investment because of their commitment to built-in quality and their focus on the customer,” said Gerald Johnson, Vice President of GMNA Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “We are excited to help bring the first-ever Cadillac XT4 to market.”

The plant employees over 2,200 individuals and already produces the Chevrolet Malibu.

“GM’s commitment to producing vehicles in Kansas for more than 30 years continues to grow our economy and shows that we’re one of the best states to do business," Kansas Gov. Jeff Coyler said. "Today’s investment of $265 million into the GM Fairfax plant in Kansas City furthers that commitment.

Monday's news comes six months after the plant announced it would eliminate a shift.

It's unknown if the investment will result in new jobs at the plant.

