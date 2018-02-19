UPDATE: Kansas City police identify person of interest in gas st - KCTV5

UPDATE: Kansas City police identify person of interest in gas station homicide

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE (5:44 p.m.) - Kansas City police say they have identified the man in a photo released by the department on Monday. 

The person was identified as a "subject of interest" in Monday's homicide that happened outside a gas station at 27th and Indiana.

He is speaking with police. 

Police were on scene of a fatal shooting outside a gas station at 2711 Indiana in Kansas City. 

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. 

The victim is only described as a white male in his 30s. He suffered multiple gunshots to his chest. 

On Monday evening, Kansas City police released a photo of a person of interest in the case. If you have information, contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

It's Kansas City's 14th homicide of 2018. 

On Tuesday, police released images of a man believed to be a witness to the shooting.

