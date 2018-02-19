UPDATE: Kansas City police identify person of interest in gas station homicide

UPDATE (5:44 p.m.) - Kansas City police say they have identified the man in a photo released by the department on Monday.

The person was identified as a "subject of interest" in Monday's homicide that happened outside a gas station at 27th and Indiana.

He is speaking with police.

Police were on scene of a fatal shooting outside a gas station at 2711 Indiana in Kansas City.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m.

The victim is only described as a white male in his 30s. He suffered multiple gunshots to his chest.

On Monday evening, Kansas City police released a photo of a person of interest in the case. If you have information, contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

PlsRT: Do you know him? He is a subject of interest in a homicide that occurred today at 27th & Indiana. If you have info please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS 816-474-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/D7lV3mDrDa — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 20, 2018

It's Kansas City's 14th homicide of 2018.

On Tuesday, police released images of a man believed to be a witness to the shooting.

PlsRT: We believe the person pictured has vital info on the homicide that occurred on 2/19/18 at 27th & Indiana. If you know him or know how we can contact him please call 816-234-5043 or TIPS 816-474-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/rqlaplQoXS — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 20, 2018

