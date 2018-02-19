Study: Kids who exercise before school are happier, healthier

Getting young kids to exercise before school could make them happier, healthier and help you out at the same time. (CBS)

Parents, you're going to love this.

Getting young kids to exercise before school could make them happier, healthier and help you out at the same time.

Those are the results of a new study that got kids up early to run around and be active for one hour.

Students who exercised before school three times a week almost all improved their body mass index. They also reported feeling deeper social connections to their friends and school and more satisfied with life.

Students who exercised twice a week said they felt happier and more energetic but didn't see any changes to their BMIs.

So remember, three is key.

Doctors say kids naturally love to move, so taking away those few extra minutes of sleep helps re-install some of that pleasure again.

