Voicemail captures chaos following deadly gang-related shooting in Kansas City, KS

A Saturday night shooting has left one person dead and seven others injured. The victim has been identified as Kevin Forman. (GoFundMe)

Police suspect that a weekend shooting in Kansas City, KS that left one dead and seven injured was gang-related.

The shooting happened Saturday night at a packed venue for a local musician. Police say one of the victims died at a hospital and that seven others sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a message on Twitter saying police think the shooting is tied to gang activity.

The building is not a bar or a club, but the people at the party say that it's sometimes used as a private party space, and on Saturday, they say things started peacefully.

When the gunfire started, a teenager inside called a family member for help. When it went to voicemail, she didn't hang up, and the message she left captured the chaos that followed.

The voicemail haunts Tracy Taylor. The KCK mom didn't know her teenage daughter and a friend had gone to a rave until she heard a banging on her door.

“I went down and answered it and they were very frantic, saying they seen a dead body,” she said.

Taylor's daughter had been in the crowded building at 16th Street and Minnesota Avenue where a gun battle broke out during a rap performance.

Police say that battle resulted in seven injuries and the death of 28-year-old Kevin Forman.

Taylor says her daughter ducked for cover when the shooting started.

“They got up when someone else got up and started running. That's when they saw people getting shot,” Taylor said.

Taylor says her daughter called the family member who had dropped her off. When it went to voicemail, she didn't hang up. In the message, you can hear people shouting and trying to leave the building.

One of the victims of the shooting sent KCTV5 News a video from her hospital bed expressing frustration that the party had no security guards.

“I was shot five times, three times in my left leg and twice in my right,” she said.

Taylor, too, is angry that a disagreement at a party escalated into violence putting her daughter's life and others at risk.

“It's unfortunate that our kids can't just go have fun,” Taylor said.

Family members of the man who died say he had been invited to the party as a guest performer.

Forman's family says he was an innocent bystander. His brother and mother are asking those who witnessed his death to come forward.

The 27-year-old was a dad who worked multiple jobs to support his family. The larger-than-life, former basketball player made music on the side.

"He was not even the target of this. This was terrible," Denise Forman said.

Forman's mother and brother say he was asked at the last minute to perform at the rave. The party started peacefully until several gunmen opened fire on each other.

"He was a good person, an honest person. He wasn't part of a gang. He just wanted to take care of his family," Joseph Forman said.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.

"No one has a right to take a life," Denise Forman said.

