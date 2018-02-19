Number of children witnessing murders on the rise in Kansas City

Children who’ve seen the worst or been victims of the worst can safely tell their story inside the offices of the Child Protection Center in Kansas City so it’s preserved for when the case goes to court. (AP)

It’s a very sad reality but something experts say goes right along with the rising murder rates. The good news is there is help out there for children who see what no one should see.

“There’s just the catharsis of being able to tell someone what you saw and then know that they’re going to help you with that story," said Lisa Mizell, chief executive officer of the Child Protection Center.

The office deals primarily with little ones who've been either physically or sexually abused along with children who've witnessed those things. They say these children are frequent witnesses to domestic violence.

The office deals primarily with little ones who’ve been either physically or sexually abused along with children who’ve witnessed those things. They say these children are frequent witnesses to domestic violence.

Children at the scenes of the most violent crimes have happened in our community far too many times.

“It does affect how their brain develops and how they learn and how their emotional growth is affected as well. So, getting them here where we’re connecting them with the appropriate therapeutic interventions so they can develop good coping skills so they can grow up to be healthy is really really important," Mizell said.

And the number of children witnessing murders are on the rise.

“We’ve seen a significant uptick in kids who’ve witnessed homicide, which I think correlates with the homicide rates in Kansas City which is a very sad occurrence," Mizell said.

In 2016, 10 children in our area witnessed a homicide. Last year, that number jumped 30-percent to 13. And between 2016 and 2018, 35-percent more children witnessed domestic violence. It is a troubling trend moving in the wrong direction, and those are just the children seen by CPC.

The most important thing to remember is to always report suspected abuse of a child whether it be physical or emotional.

